I’ve been spending some of my COVID isolation time watching our elected officials, I’ve concluded that the state and federal folks are too distant for me to have any effect on, millions of voters and voices, making my sole voice insignificant. However on a local, county level, with only a handful of thousands of other voters, my input may gain some significance.
That in mind I’ve been viewing the meetings of the County Commission easily available from the county's website. I invite readers to take a look at how your tax dollars and other county assists are handled at the county level.
I see our county commissioners approving development projects that fit into planning parameters, yet on review of the overall impact will cause problem. Voice for the taxpayers long range best interest is often offered by all members, but some votes seem to overlook fiscal responsibility and long-term planning in the face of perceived progress. This occurs with most of our commissioners with the exception of Commissioner Constance who is often the lone negative vote always voicing the long range cost to the taxpayers .
I’ve been impressed with what I seen and intend to review more videos, I urge any reader to do the same. We will be in the position of voting for all of our representatives at some point and it seems responsible to watch what they do over time rather than wait for election time and read emotionally charged blurbs.
