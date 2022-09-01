Today’s young people are quite idealistic, which is a good quality to have, tempered with moderation. One of the reasons Joe Biden became President is that these young people voted for him.
So, Joe was voted in, emerged from his basement and immediately started to implement a socialist agenda, trying to change the environment overnight; making people more dependent on the government to take care of them . . . looking for a free ride . . .throwing money at the problem, trying to buy votes.
At this time, the country was trying to recover from the pandemic and get back on its feet. Then, along came Joe and Nancy, implementing society changing policies. The country couldn’t handle the double whammy of the pandemic recovery and far left changes at the same time. These fast radical changes and other factors, like their energy policies for example, resulted in uncontrollable inflation and eventually a recession. This affected most, the young people who put him in office,
These young people are now hurting, big-time. I wish voters would start to vote based on what’s good for the country. Instead, many vote for someone based on a single issue. They are ‘one position’ voters, who can’t see the big picture, as their minds are clouded by a single issue that consumes them. This is shallow, selfish and self-centered! But, to realistically think that this will change soon is probably too much of an idealist thought!
