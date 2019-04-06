Editor:
The recently approved amendment to the Florida Constitution is a perfect example of why things like this should not be part of the Constitution but should be a law.
As part of the Constitution it will require voter approval to fix. As a law it could go through legislative channels quicker and cheaper. It is also an example of a rush to implement an idea without thorough research and without studying the execution.
Simply put, the wording is ambiguous. “This amendment restores the voting rights of Floridians with felony convictions after they complete all terms of their sentence including parole or probation."
Some argue that the terms of release are not met until any fines of fees have been paid. Some say that the amendment only refers to incarceration time. If fines or fees are part of the original sentence it would seem that they would be part of the completion of said sentence. Regardless, it was a sloppy amendment, based on emotion and now the state has to try to figure out what is legal in enforcing the law. We can't go back and ask every voter what they intended.
I'm not prepared to accuse anyone of "thwarting the will of the people" when the will of the people is not clear.
Fred Kirby
Englewood
