Editor:
Anti-riot bill HB1. The Daily Sun Viewpoint of March 6 stated there were no riots in Florida last year. Incorrect media reporting. Riots in May, 2020: Jacksonville, officer hospitalized; West Palm Beach, courthouse and stores vandalized; Fort Lauderdale, government buildings and store windows broken; Miami, violence and looting, burned a police car; Orlando, blocking roadways. This bill keeps us from becoming Seattle, Portland, New York, Minneapolis, etc.
Elections, SB90. This bill in part eliminates proactively sending unrequested mail-in ballots to every household. It also allows ballots be mailed when requested, ie hospitalization, disability and military. With the elder population deaths and relocations it is not unreasonable to require requests for absentee ballots to one election cycle yearly. Daily Sun columnist Carl Hiassen wrote it minimizes Black vote, reduces Black participation. Enough with race baiting.
IDs are required for subsidized housing, car rentals, banks, airports, hospitals, DMV, pharmacies, passports, alcohol, food stamps, welfare, Medicaid, hotels, etc. Are IDs discriminatory for the aforementioned? So how do IDs suppress voters? To the Englewood letter writer there is no undermining democracy. No control of the electorate. If people can travel, collect welfare, Medicaid without raising an ID issues, then they can vote early, vote by requested ballot, vote in person.
Republicans are trying to eliminate what happened with Al Gore and the hanging chads, or have you forgotten? It's unfortunate you hold yourself to such high esteem while others as despicable low-lifes.
Mary Ann Walczak
Cape Haze
