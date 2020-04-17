Editor:

The situation at the Wisconsin polls April 6 could offer a preview of what might happen to our elections in August and November.

Fortunately, we live in a state where vote by mail is easy and efficient. If you are a registered voter in Charlotte County and want register to vote by mail you simply call the Supervisor of Elections (yes they are taking phone calls) at 941-833-5400.

They will ask for your birth date and name and sign you up on the spot. You can even give them a different address for the primary election ballot and the general election ballot. Because you receive a vote by mail ballot does not mean you cannot go to the polls on election day; it can be a safety net in case of a personal emergency or a national health crisis.

Jane Merriam

Punta Gorda

