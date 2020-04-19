Editor:
Will someone please explain to me what is wrong with voting via a write-in, mailed ballot, or even on-line for that matter? Who wants to stand in line for over an hour in 90-degree Florida heat waiting for the opportunity to exercise one's right to vote as a "citizen!" (parentheses on purpose) It seems to me that the traditional lineup to vote in person is an outmoded protocol made obsolescent by contemporary electronic communications we all use every day, or at last as an alternative, an absentee-type, mail-in ballot.
As a company shareholder, I get to vote via an absentee proxy ballot for its board of directors along with corporate issues requiring shareholder consensus online! There is no threat of "ballot harvesting," or alleged postal workers trashing mailed ballots enroute. In the corporate case, each shareholder is registered and authenticated by a unique alpha-numeric code assigned to that shareholder, that is, that code accepts one vote only (can't vote early and often), It's all done online!
State or even federal voting protocol could be done the same way and with the same due diligence in "vetting" a bonafide citizen. Since my wife and I are seasonal, but domiciled in Florida, we use absentee ballots regularly. The registration process is quick and efficient, with I.D. authentication via the Florida "picture" driver's license, property address, and validated signature which is required for comparison upon mailing in of the absentee ballot. There is also a hyper-link to confirm receipt of your ballot.
Chet Buckenmaier
Punta Gorda
