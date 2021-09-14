Editor:

Recent polling suggests that nearly 60% of Americans support a woman’s right to make the difficult choice regarding having an abortion.

Despite this, states have been slowly chipping away at abortion rights including the recent Texas law which empowers average citizens to file suit against women seeking an abortion. Anyone assisting the woman is also at risk for criminal charges. The law provides that those filing such suits are eligible for a “bounty” of up to $10,000 from the person being sued. A recent front-page piece in The Daily Sun described that area elected officials – all white males – are considering a similar Florida law.

How can elected officials act in a manner so contrary to popular opinion?

There are multiple answers. The influence of campaign donations is high on the list, but that’s a subject for another letter.


Despite the fact the 2020 election was one of the fairest ever held, state legislatures, including Florida, are enacting laws making it harder to vote. The very people who might select elected officials who favor a woman’s right to make choices about their body, are being denied access to voting.

The John Lewis Voting Rights Act would fix some of these inequities. The bill has passed the House and awaits action in the Senate. Both Florida senators oppose the bill.

This legislation must be enacted if we are to continue as a successful, multi-racial democracy that respects the will of the majority.

Laurie Ulrop

Punta Gorda

