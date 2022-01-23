Our democracy is a system of government of and by the people.
We are on the cusp of becoming an authoritarian nation. Over 400 changes to voting laws are in place and ready to be engaged. If we allow that to happen we will have lost our democracy.
And it all depends on the vote.
1. The ballot must be easily available to all eligible voters.
2. Registering the ballot must be by way of a convenient and secure access.
3. The ballots must be thoroughly tallied in a neutral and honest manner.
4. The result must be recognized and certified with all ballots counted.
5. The result of the vote cannot be overturned by any legislation, any one or any group.
6. If the vote requires electors they must represent the true decision of the public.
7. And finally, the public must have faith that the result is true, honest and representative of the people.
We have lived, prospered and become the richest and mightiest nation in history by these values. We are (or were) the envy of the world. People everywhere on this planet had admired America and have wished that they too could live in a nation such as ours.
Two members of the Democratic caucus are blocking legislation that would correct many of those laws recently passed and some that are already on the books. Laws that run from being un-American to completely ridiculous. Only two votes.
We must pass the Voting Rights Acts now or be prepared to surrender our democracy.
