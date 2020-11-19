Editor:
My wife and I were Democratic poll watchers and, together, we observed about 24 hours of voting activity between early voting at the library and Election Day at Precinct 65.
We both were impressed by the very competent poll workers. They kept the process moving and did their best to make sure every vote counted. They explained photo and signature requirements, how to mark ballots and other process issues. Problems such as residency and ballot marking mistakes were addressed to insure votes could legally be counted.
We were proud of the workers' performance and proud of Florida's voting process. We saw no evidence of vote tampering or voter intimidation at the polling place. Florida's voting system clearly worked smoothly, unlike some of the other states. And, although as Democrats, we were disappointed in the Florida election results, we were proud to be part of the great democracy.
Ed and Nancy Turner
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.