Editor:
I have watched the presidential and vice presidential debates. The vice presidential debate did not surprise me in that Vice President Mike Pence continued to speak after his time was over and that he continued to talk even when the moderator attempted to stop him in order to move on to the next topic.
In my opinion the vice presidential debate was better than the presidential debate because each candidate did get the opportunity to express their political opinions.
Rebecca Carter
Port Charlotte
