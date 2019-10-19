Editor:
Florida has recognized the benefits of preschool for children and has established a voluntary preschool program (VPK) so that all children preschool-aged may attend school the year before they begin kindergarten free of charge.
Many people aren’t aware how the Department of Education treats these VPK teachers in public school districts. Many are also not aware that most of these teachers that teach preschool in public school districts have a valid Florida teaching certificate and a minimum of a bachelor’s degree.
However, these teachers don’t qualify for the Best and Brightest Teacher Program that gives additional funds to teachers that excel in their field and teach in a qualifying school. These teachers also don’t qualify for the Teacher Loan Forgiveness Program that the state of Florida makes available to other elementary, middle school and high school teachers.
When I contacted Florida’s Department of Education regarding these injustices, I was told that Pre-K teachers don’t qualify due to Florida Statutes 1001.01 (4) and 1012.01 (2) which both have wording that states “K-12” and excludes Pre-K.
I am asking for your readers' help in reaching out to elected state officials and asking them to recognize that VPK classrooms exist all over this state with many highly qualified teachers that deserve the same financial benefits as all the other elementary teachers. They need to change the laws to include Pre-K teachers that teach in public districts with four year degrees and teaching certificates. You can email me at angela.johannsen@marion.k12.fl.us
Angela Johannsen
Beverly Hills, Florida
