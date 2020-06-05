Editor:
My husband and I went to Waffle House near Sumter and Price in North Port.
Jamie greeted us as we entered. She was friendly and seated us right away. Kimmy was our waitress and was also very friendly. She served us as a professional. I watched the employees giving great service to everyone, non-stop.
Never before have we ever seen such work in a restaurant. It made us feel like family. My hat goes off to everyone at the Waffle House. Good luck and thank you!
Marlene Hilz
North Port
