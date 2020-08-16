Editor:
Where am I wrong?
People, mostly healthy, sit in their cars for hours to find out if they're sick with the virus; wait one to two weeks for the results, during which they might get infected or re-infected. Why not just wait until a mild fever or another symptom strikes before crowding our test sites?
Donald Kaer
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.