Editor:
Now, President Trump has "almost been vindicated" after over $35 million in taxpayer dollars, and 24 grueling months of witnesses, testimony, etc., by one of the "most thorough lawmen," of today's political system (Mueller). If anyone thinks there will be "any" apologies, from his "accusers," think again. For that to happen there must be honor, integrity and a sense of fair play among these people.
Let's see "who" we are talking about: first of all, the liberal readers of this publication. Then comes those in the Senate and Congress, media, FBI, CIA and so very many more. They all owe a "huge" apology to Trump and his administration.
Think it will come? Sadly, these "accusers" have no honor, only vitriol. Gosh, maybe Hillary lost the election, because more than "half of America" is sick and tired of the Clinton cartel's corruption? Just sayin'. P.S. Think any of this newspaper's liberal, hate-filled readers/commentators, will apologize?
Nope.
Ronald Hatt
Rotonda West
