Editor:

The Sun has a choice: Either you support the measures brought about by Covid-19 (Masks, quarantine, distancing) or you support the lawlessness going on in our country.

The protests started out peaceful but have devolved into a quest for power by the left. Covid is supposed to be very contagious and is said by the "scientists" to be life threatening if you go out in public without masks or distancing (which the "protesters" are doing in mass numbers).

So either the Covid-19 soothsayers were wrong (or they lied.) Or there will be a mass breakout of Covid-19 cases withing the next two weeks. Let's all see what happens.

Donald Bruce

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments