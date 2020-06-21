Editor:
The Sun has a choice: Either you support the measures brought about by Covid-19 (Masks, quarantine, distancing) or you support the lawlessness going on in our country.
The protests started out peaceful but have devolved into a quest for power by the left. Covid is supposed to be very contagious and is said by the "scientists" to be life threatening if you go out in public without masks or distancing (which the "protesters" are doing in mass numbers).
So either the Covid-19 soothsayers were wrong (or they lied.) Or there will be a mass breakout of Covid-19 cases withing the next two weeks. Let's all see what happens.
Donald Bruce
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.