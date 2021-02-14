Editor

I am anxious, angry and frustrated. I have waited patiently; waking in the early morning to try and get an appointment on the Publix site. I've called the town to preregister. I await my doctors' okay for the vaccine. I've even called the VA on my husband's behalf. And, I still wait.

My husband, 75 with multiple health issues and myself, 74, confine ourselves and wait. I recently discovered that "snowbirds", residents for three, maybe four months out of the year, are getting the vaccine while we wait. This is just not right. We, full-time residents for almost 30 years, wait. I am very angry, very frustrated and getting more anxious with every day that we wait.

Waiting and waiting.

Florence Gudmundsen

Port Charlotte

