I can totally empathize with the waitstaff in "Could you do their jobs?" I waitressed for several years in high school and through college and the answer is "No, I couldn't do their jobs!"
For years after waitressing I also dreamed about the work: only being able to move in slow motion, working under water, waking in one state and having to get to work in another state. And the ultimate question of do I tip well? You bet I do!
Cindy Bullard
Punta Gorda
