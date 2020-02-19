Editor:

I can totally empathize with the waitstaff in "Could you do their jobs?" I waitressed for several years in high school and through college and the answer is "No, I couldn't do their jobs!"

For years after waitressing I also dreamed about the work: only being able to move in slow motion, working under water, waking in one state and having to get to work in another state. And the ultimate question of do I tip well? You bet I do!

Cindy Bullard

Punta Gorda

