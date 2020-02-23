Editor:
Compare economic statistics. In 2015 the economy grew at 2.9%, the unemployment rate in 10 states was 4% or less, the unemployment rate in 12 states was 6% or more. In 2019 the economy growth rate was 2.2%, the unemployment rate in 4 states was 4% or less, the unemployment rate in 25 states was 6% or more.
Simple math tells me that the economics for this country was better in 2015 than it is now under the Trump era. Trump flaunts the gains of the stock market, less than 55 % of U.S. citizens own stock. Why in the world would we want four more years of Mr. Trump? He promised to lower the national debt, didn't happen. He promised a better health care program, didn't happen. The list of broken promises go on and on.
Now he is trying to dictate to the justice department to help his friends. What is next? I remember presidents as far back as FDR and none including Richard Nixon have been so disgusting. Wake up Americans.
Jerry Fisher
Punta Gorda
