We know that the last five years have been the warmest temperatures since records have been taken. Yes, some will cry that the above is a lie, but it is not.
We now know with the completion of 2018 that it was the warmest year, since records began in the 1880s. We also have studies from NASA, the UK Metropolitan Office, and, our U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. What disturbs me is despite this data and personal view, there are letter writers declaring this false news. It is false news, if we do not act, and attempt to change what is going on.
Without going in the percentages of change in temperatures, it should be noted that since 2001, there have been 17 years of rising temperatures -- a frightening notion, and, yes, it is tied to human activity. We should note here that NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Science, the average global temperature on Earth has increased by about 0.8 Degree Celsus (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit) since 1880.
Let me put this in simple terms. The Russian Navy now has a free lake for its ships in the Arctic Sea. The world temperatures are growing quickly, and it is us that are the cause, and now we need to join the rest of the world to prevent disasters that are approaching form all sectors of the world. It was Nixon who started us to improve our environment and it is this administration’s role to deny it. I have been at an event where three of our Nation’s Admirals have warned about rising seas in our ports.
Wake up!
Bill Weightman
North Port
