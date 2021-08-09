In 63 BC, the great Roman statesman/lawyer/orator and then Consul, Cicero, confronted the Catilinarian conspiracy which involved tension between the aristocracy and the common people, a situation similar to our current political circumstances, declaring, “There are here, among our fellow-senators, my lords,…men who are meditating the destruction of us all, the total ruin of this city and in fact of the civilized world.” As to correcting this, he added, “There is not any longer room for lenity; the business itself demands severity.”
Today we have a conspiracy composed of a communist inspired Democratic party, a like-minded educational establishment indoctrinating our youth, a “woke” business elite, all protected by a propagandizing, censoring, MSM and Big-Tech to keep the truth from the deplorables. Our founders, having far more smarts than the power-hungry uncomprehending charlatans running the federal government and our major cities, possessing vast knowledge of political organization going back to Greco-Roman times, sought to secure the rights we have given ourselves, not given to us by government to be run “with the consent of the governed.” They argued at great length to establish a tripartite government strong enough to serve the people while not so strong as to allow ignoring the people with impunity in order to serve tyrannical interests.
There is growing evidence Americans are awakening to our obvious threats, and in recognizing “”the business itself demands severity” good people are no longer doing nothing.
