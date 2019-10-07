Editor:

They say that people get the government they deserve. For some reason less than half the people in this country are happy with this corrupt administration. He promised to get rid of the swamp. Unfortunately, he is the swamp.

The sooner they and the Republicans wake up to this reality, the better chance this "experiment in democracy" has of thriving. Open your eyes to see what this man is doing to our country and the Constitution. There is nothing complicated about this.

Darlene Rosen

Punta Gorda

