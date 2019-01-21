Editor:
On Feb. 16, there will be an event called Walk for the Poor. This is an event sponsored by the St. Vincent de Paul’s four conferences. The conferences are located at St. Charles Borromeo, Sacred Heart, Maximilian Kolb and San Antonio, all of which are in this area.
The St. Vincent de Paul Society provides food, clothing, home furnishings and financial assistance to families in need. As a method of raising funds, the St. Vincent de Paul District Council of Charlotte County will hold its 10th Walk for the Poor at the Laishley Park Pavilion in Punta Gorda.
Over the past year, the conferences and their combined volunteer workforce of over 500 have helped thousands of men, women and children in Charlotte County who have received goods and financial aids totaling $1.4 million.
All residents who are able are encouraged to participate in the Walk for the Poor to devote their talents to volunteering with the Society.
Peter Catauro
Port Charlotte
