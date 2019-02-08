Editor:
Poverty and need prevail in Charlotte County, often significantly, with many of our friends falling upon hard times rather suddenly, while others struggle to just get ahead from paycheck to paycheck.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul exists solely to assist the needy and struggling with financial, material and educational assistance. We coordinate daily with other community service organizations to ensure assistance to those in need.
This year, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul hosts the Walk for the Poor to raise funds and to increase awareness of the needs of the less fortunate living in our Charlotte County community. Every penny raised by our all-volunteer staff remains here in Charlotte County.
The Walk begins 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Laishley Park Pavilion in Punta Gorda and proceeds across the northbound U.S. 41 bridge walkway. You may also simply come and demonstrate support for our cause or walk at your leisure and cheer us on.
Registration opens at 8 a.m. For more information, visit www.svdp-dov.org/charlotte and click on “Walk for the Poor.”
Richard Collins
Punta Gorda
