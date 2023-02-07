Poverty in Charlotte County continues and is compounded by the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian. Many more of our neighbors find themselves in dire distress.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul's mission is to assist those in need of food, clothing, financial (past due rent or utilities), material, and educational assistance.
All proceeds from the 2023 Walk for the Poor will assist those in need and fund the “Frederic Fund.” The “Frederic Fund” provides educational opportunities to change participants future and their family’s lives.
Each year, the four conferences of St. Vincent de Paul in Charlotte County host a Walk for the Poor to raise funds and to increase awareness of the less fortunate in our community. As an all-volunteer 501 (c)(3) charitable organization, we rely totally on the support of donations from generous individuals and organizational donors. Every penny raised benefits Charlotte County.
We extend this invitation to join us at the Laishley Park Pavilion in Punta Gorda on Saturday, February 11, 2023, for the Walk for The Poor!
The Walk will begin at 9 a.m. (registration at 8 a.m.) and will proceed along the pathway by the Peace River, then onto Marion Avenue and back to Laishley Park. You may also simply come and demonstrate support for our cause and cheer us on!
All are welcome! For more information call 917-549-0555.
