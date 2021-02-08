Editor:
Poverty does exist in Charlotte County. This year it has been compounded by the devastating effects of Covid-19. Many families have been directly impacted by a reduction or loss of income. Many people in Charlotte County live paycheck to paycheck and the loss of income affects their ability to make timely payments toward rent and utilities, or to put food on the table.
Because of Coronavirus many of our traditional means of fundraising have been severely limited. The good news is one pleasant fundraiser to support the efforts to reduce poverty and homelessness is coming up again this year! It is the 1 th annual St. Vincent de Paul Walk for the Poor. The walk raises awareness and funds to support the four conferences in the Charlotte County district who provide food, material, and limited financial assistance to those who have fallen upon hard times.
The walk this year will be held Feb. 13th at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. We will walk along the Trabue Harbor Walkway which is scenic and enjoyable. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the walk commences at 9 a.m.
I encourage all who care to support our efforts to join us at the park and walk! All funds raised remain here in our county, so come join the cause!
For more information call 917-549-0555 or 941-268-9678 or visit our website to register or donate at: svdp-dov.org/charlotte and click on Walk for the Poor. And please come to the registration area with your masks and practice social distancing.
Maryanne Hood
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.