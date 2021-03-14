Editor:
Many thanks for the generous donations of readers and participants in the recent Walk for the Poor!
Thanks to all of you, over $30,000 was raised which will be shared by the four conferences of St Vincent de Paul in Charlotte County and the Bridges out of Poverty program. Together, we work to provide material, financial, and educational assistance to the many who have fallen upon hard times.
Thanks to The Daily Sun for your generous coverage of the event, and to the many business partners including veterinarians, insurance agents, auto dealerships, physicians, dentists, accountants and more who support us every year! And of course, thanks to you special individuals who donated generously with your time and talents and walked with us! Together, we make a difference!
Maryanne Hood
Port Charlotte
