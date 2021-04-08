Editor:
Biking is enjoyable on many counts and it goes without saying that no rider wants to tangle with a car. By the same token walkers/bicycle accidents ruin that day and beyond for anyone involved.
Given that riders and walkers often share the same path, I make a plea here for those who peddle or walk.
It is not a rarity to have a cyclist come from behind a walker with no warning, making it far too easy for the unaware walker to step into the path of the unknown cyclist. So, if you are on a bike, please give a warning as you approach a walker. If you do not have a bell, horn or whatever, a verbal warning, “Coming on your left,” (or right.) might assure a better day for all concerned. Happy riding or walking. You choose.
Robert Schaden
Manasota Key
