People have been building walls for centuries, forts, castles, prisons, Great Wall of China, Berlin Wall, Korean wall, Israeli wall, and many more to keep animals and people out. I am sure these walls cured all the problems they were meant to.
Walls are a great deterrent as long as they are manned with guards and guard towers at intervals to eliminate anyone trying to cross. A proper functioning wall will have to be constructed similar to the Berlin or Israeli wall, with razor wire to slow invaders' access to the wall allowing guard to take them out before they can breech the wall.
There will be yearly budgets created to man, repair, replace and update do to wall breaches. A contingency will have to be budgeted because the government never builds anything that doesn’t go over budget.
We are talking about adding an expense for centuries to come because like buying a business the first expenses is simple. Then how much it cost to run and maintain the wall can we afford it. What’s next, a Canadian wall a barrier reef wall between Florida and Cuba?
I personally don’t believe we are solving long-range problems by proving to the world that we have become the one unfriendly nation under God. If we believe walls will cure our problems then everyone should build a wall around our properties and no more crime.
Tim Siegner
Port Charlotte
