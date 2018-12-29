Editor:
It seems that if one opposes construction of a border wall one is opposed to border security and favors open borders. As if there were no valid objections to the Wall. History tells us there is no wall that has not been breached. Building a wall for security is using third century technology when 21st century technology is available.
Hadrian's Wall was overcome. The Maginot and Siegfried Lines, once thought to be impregnable, were not. Fortress Europa was penetrated. Walled cities under siege were eventually penetrated. Hitler's Atlantic wall was successfully assaulted. Brave souls were able to slip through the Berlin Wall and escape to the West. The most famous wall in history, the Great Wall of China, eventually gave way. The walls of Troy withstood months of siege, only to fall to guile.
A border wall is an expensive, simplistic, ineffective, short-term solution. It will create a false sense of security. The true cost has yet to be realized. It will not be on time and under budget.
The Wall will be under constant siege. Those with the will and determination will develop new ways to go over, through, under or around any wall. Whatever 21st century technology is being used now should be improved and staffing increased.
Trump fibbed when he said construction of the Wall has begun. Which of the submitted wall samples has been selected? Such a petulant child is our president. The Southwest will have a new tourist attraction, Trump's Folly. Or, maybe not.
John J. Marshall
Englewood
