For Donald Trump, the perfect wall would be a series of internally illuminated, interlocking massive T's lined up along the Mexican border. These would be connected by a small fence of concertina wire to offer some resistance to justify the existence.
Of course, all along the "Wall" would be vendors selling MAGA hats, T-shirts, golf towels, flags and other memorabilia to the faithful who would flock to see this memorial to their leader.
After all, one of the few truths uttered by our fearless leader was when he said, "I love the ignorant and uneducated."
Of course a portion of the money collected, calculated by Trump accountants of course, would go to pay for the wall.
Robert S. (Sam) Harris
Punta Gorda
