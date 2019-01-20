Editor:
When will those politically motivated holdouts finally acknowledge that, drones and technology could only detect and not stop the hundreds of thousands last year of aliens, some of them criminals, from setting foot on U.S. soil? Surrendering to border guards, requesting asylum, overloading our courts and ultimately disappearing into the nation's interior.
A physical barrier, wall, fence, slats, whatever you want to call it, was needed to stop them. Bellowing that Trump promised that Mexico would pay for it does not eliminate the crisis. A barrier was needed to funnel those people through legal ports of entry for screening. Legal immigration is desperately needed in the U.S., regardless of race, ethnicity, nationality, etc.
There are millions of unfilled jobs in our nation, requiring skill levels that mostly do not exist in the thousands of uneducated, non-English speaking immigrants flooding our southern border. Those people will fill only low skill level jobs, working at wages not acceptable to and reducing employment opportunities for unskilled legal residents. This badly hurts the poorest of our nation.
Rather than seeking to raise the minimum wage, which will do more harm than good, we need a controlled immigration system that meets the needs of the nation, and carefully screens and quotas the qualifications of those accepted for entry. This will ultimately result in higher wages for the unskilled. We also need to provide more occupational training programs in our educational system, creating more employment opportunities for those without access to, or desire for, higher education.
William Brand
Port Charlotte
