Many thanks to the letter writer who provided a list of things he deems a "national emergency." It bears pointing out that he has hit on two things on which both sides agree: the opioid crises and human trafficking.
Both of this situation could be substantially slowed by a strong deterrent at our southern border. Both of these scourges are in large part due to drug dealers moving back and forth over the border. In both instances the big motivator is money.
So, I encourage those who agree that human trafficking and the opioid epidemic are costing us too much in cash and lives to support a border wall. It may only be one phase of a multi-phased approach, but it is a reasonable first step.
Victoria Vaughn
Englewood
