A teenaged woman decides that she doesn't like her life in the U.S. She defects, flies to the Middle East and joins ISIS. She marries a fighter and has his baby. He gets killed. She marries another man, gets pregnant but for some strange reason gets disillusioned and wants out.
She's 24 years old now and wants to return to the U.S. with her children, as though all of this never happened. She can't understand why the U.S. doesn't want her back, and won't let her in. She pleads stupidity and adolescent turmoil to no avail. The stupidity I understand completely, because there is a much better way to accomplish her goal.
She should pack up her rebel children, fly to Mexico and illegally cross the border. Her children become American citizens, her soon-to-be-born will be a natural born citizen, and as for their mother, she resumes her interrupted 24 year-old life and immediately applies for welfare.
Who's crazy? The woman or the system? Build the wall, not just physically, but administratively.
Steve Nadle
Punta Gorda
