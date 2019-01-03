Editor:
There has been a lot of talk about a border wall being ineffective as somebody will find a way over or under it. The same can be said about any new technology. Some people are just going to get in.
Trump wants to fulfill a campaign promise. The Dems will do everything in their power to deny him, just like the Repubs did to Obama. Walls aren’t nearly as ineffective as our government. If walls are, in fact, ineffective, we have wasted a lot of money on prisons.
Bud Crihfield
El Jobean
