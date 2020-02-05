Editor:
For those of us that shop in any Walmart store or Neighborhood market here is some information or food for thought. Why is it that a company that says they support the USA veterans and our military have a vest that they want their employees to wear made in Vietnam. What happened to made in the USA like the ones we were wearing. This is a company whose core was about Made In America. Did the powers that thought these vests were needed forget that?
I, for one, don’t really think it is appropriate. I am sure that the USA has the ability to recycle bottles that the vest says it needs to make them.
How many of us including me lost have husbands, wives, brothers, sisters and still lose today to the war in Vietnam
There are more than 58,000 names of men and women who have fought for this country and to give us the freedoms we have today. Where is the respect for the them who gave their all for us and this great country? I also belong to The Vietnam Brotherhood organization and I also belong to Southwest Florida Honor Flight Organization, so I see and hear from our very proud men and women who have served.
We need to support our Vietnam vets who suffer everyday from an injustice, not throw it in their face a by making employees wear a vest made in a country where so many have lost their lives.
Dave Smith
Port Charlotte
