So, President Trump wonders what was Hunter Biden doing in Ukraine, he'd been a minor lobbyist in Washington. Then Trump learns the Hunter was in the Ukraine at the request of a recent member of the now defunct Ukrainian government and that Hunter had flown there in Air Force two, a modified 757-200 that was normally used by the Vice President; his father.
How was that justified? Hunter was in Ukraine to become a member of an energy company there, a field Hunter had no previous experience or expertise what so ever and would be paid $83,000,000 a month. Previously when then President Obama had sent Biden to China to discuss major trade talks, Hunter Biden went with his father. Two weeks later Hunter arranges a billion dollar trade agreement with China.
The Democrats see no need to investigate these apparent illegal financial dealings. It would seem the certain people are repeatedly investigated by the Democrats for various reasons and certain others are not. Don't you find it ludicrous that then Attorney General Holder and many other Democrats are complaining about A.G. Barr calling for an investigation into the origin of all of the repeated investigators of Trump? That is corruption!
Robert V. Thompson
Punta Gorda
