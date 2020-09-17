Editor:
Trumpvader has exposed his dark side with his Republican National coronation turning the GOP into the Party of Trump. Those who still consider themselves Republicans need to realize this before it's to late.
If you want to continue watching your loved ones, friends, and family die from Covid-19, remain locked in your homes, fear sending your children to school, watch small businesses fail and the economy collapse, all because of Trump's inaction and incompetence, vote Trump! If you want four more years of lies, chaos, conspiracy theories, misinformation, corruption and politicization of our government agencies and institutions, vote Trump!
He's exploded the deficit with tax breaks for his rich friends and donors, threw children in cages, disparaged women and our military heroes, while most of his Cabinet are now convicted felons who he has pardoned. If reelected he will turn our democracy into his personal criminal autocracy.
Disillusioned Republicans are defecting to support Biden, knowing Trump would drag us back to the past where his fear mongering, racism and bigotry will further divide our nation. His only chance for reelection is voter suppression and intimidation, destroying the mail service, gerrymandering and his agenda of fear to frighten those small minded paranoids who still believe his every lie.
If you want to save our democracy, move forward to a brighter future thru a truthful trusted leader with a plan to halt the pandemic, a vision to unify the nation and repair the damage Trump has forced upon our government. Vote Biden!
Dennis Bischof
Port Charlotte
