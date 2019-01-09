Editor:
What has happened to the Republican Party?
They now stand for tariffs, large budget deficits and to build a wall, eminent domain. The party of less government in citizens lives now wants to forcibly take private property from people to build a wall.
A vast majority of drugs come through existing entries by car and truck and most illegals come by air and overstay a visa. Based on this information I believe a wall is not nearly enough.
We need a dome to cover all of the country. Build the dome.
Mike Wilson
Port Charlotte
