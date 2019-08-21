Editor:
While Jeffrey Epstein is dominating the news cycle almost to the level of the President Trump-bashing, those looking for actual news are left in a vacuum.
Such subjects as what is the situation in Venezuela or, for that matter, on our southern border? How is Los Angeles coping with homelessness? Are things improving? Where are the Clintons and Obamas and what are they up to? Who is doing what regarding the "Russia collusion"story? What is the actually condition of the Chinese economy?
We are sick of the sensational, we want substance.
Andy Bishop
Englewood
