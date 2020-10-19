Editor:

As of the writing of this letter, over 210,000 of our fellow citizens have died from complications of Covid-19 including nearly 15,000 Floridians. Although people of all ages can contract the disease, people over 65 are more likely to experience life-threatening symptoms.

Despite having acknowledged in February the seriousness of the disease during an interview with Bob Woodward, President Trump’s response has been inconsistent and ineffective. The administration and their allies are now pretending the virus has mysteriously gone away. The nearly 800 U.S. citizens who died yesterday would disagree.

Recently, presidential candidate Joe Biden said the following:

“As president, I will:

- Implement nationwide mask mandates

- Ensure access to regular, reliable, and free testing


- Accelerate the development of treatments and vaccines

I won’t waste any time getting this virus under control.”

Experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Redfield agree that if all wore masks, lives would be saved.

My vote is for Joe Biden.

Patricia Bonanni

Port Charlotte

