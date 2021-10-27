Do away with professional sports. Getting there costs fuel and pollutes the atmosphere. Forget your next vacation. Going there burns fuel. Lock up your boat or water ski. That will save fuel and stop you from polluting the waterway. No more leisurely drives in the country.
There are more than 300 cruise ships serving your pleasure, burning 30-50 gallons of fuel per mile, all in the name of fun.
Private boats total 12 million in the U.S. alone, with jet skis numbering more than 1.2 million. What’s the purpose?
Then there are airplanes. Private jets (212,000 of them) and private turboprops (8,000) and tiny prop jobs and more. Don’t forget the commercial ones. More than 80% of fliers are traveling for leisure. Why not stay home and save the atmosphere?
Tour buses? How many hop on and hop off a sightseeing bus? Or take a tour bus somewhere? Or train. Or motorcycle.
Are we ready to get serious about climate change? Ask Vice President Harris who flew off for a publicity stunt about the environment, requiring several SUVs in Washington, D.C., several more at Lake Mead, Nevada, and burned plenty of fuel in Air Force II.
But that doesn’t count! It’s you and I who have to be concerned about our reckless waste of fuel and climate change. Stop going to racing events. Stop taking vacations. Stop driving your boats and jet skis. We are the problem, we are told. So get serious!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.