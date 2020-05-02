Editor:

Man is the descendant of fighting animals and, when uncultured, irritate and offend each other.

War is an animalistic territorial action.

Today the nations are led by man who lacks in culture, spiritual intellect and constructive imagination. This lack of ideals has led to poverty, divorce, war and racial hatred.

Some early causes of war were: hunger, woman scarcity, vanity slaves and revenge.

But one cause of war has always been and still is to this day: primitive religions.

How can we produce worthy children in a world preoccupied by prejudice, hate, fears, resentment, revenge and bigotries.

The primitive religions all sanction war.

In the 21st century they are: Christian, Jewish and Muslim.

Religion is distorted and perverted into the pursuit of false goals and prostitutes its religion into military propaganda.

Example: “Let us bless and pray for our courageous heroes and patriots (i.e. our killers, murderers and assassins, especially trained and equipped to destroy God’s creation) who sacrifice their life for the freedom of this nation. God bless America”.

One of the greatest peace moves of the ages has been the attempt to separate church and state, the struggle is still going on.

Tina Van Polanen

Port Charlotte

