In the past million years there have been spiking warm periods about every 100,000 years. These warm periods are relatively short compared to the cool periods. CO2 does not drive this, the Milankovitch cycles do. CO2 is 4/10,000 of the atmosphere. Water vapor is a much more potent greenhouse gas than CO2, but no one will believe water is a pollutant. CO2 isn’t either, it is as essential to life as oxygen and higher CO2 levels would be beneficial to the planet and man by greening the planet.
Yet chicken littles cry the sky is falling and demand carbon taxes. This is dangerous. The costs to the economy and jobs are outrageous and will have zero effect on climate. Is anyone gullible enough to believe creating more government to collect carbon taxes, then keep 50% of the money before sending out checks, will change the climate? But it really isn’t about climate. It is about regulating every aspect of human existence. It’s religious political ideology masquerading as science.
Google ‘Climate Hoax” and listen to top scientists, Dr. Willie Soon, Professor William Happer (presidential advisor), Professor Dr. Niels Mouner (sea level expert), Dr. Patrick Moore, and others. The wild claims of man caused climate change are being built around faulty computer models, whose billions in funding would be lost if the truth came out that climate change is natural.
Please contact Representative Steube, and Senators Rubio and Scott and let them know you don’t support destroying our economy with carbon taxes.
