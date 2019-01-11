Editor:
Alarmists say ice caps will melt, oceans will expand and Florida will be under water. This rhetoric is a sham to justify imposing trillions of taxes and control to a combat global warming agenda or face devastating consequences.
Dr. Nils-Axel Morner, former chair of the International Commission on Sea Level Change, who has studied sea levels all over the globe, says all this talk about sea level change is a scare tactic.
Despite fluctuations, “The sea is not rising and hasn’t in 50 years.” Morner further states the reason why the alarmists are wrong is that their data is based on computer models where data has been skewed by “deliberate ignorance” and on rigged computer models to push an agenda. His is based on “going into the field to observe what is actually happening in the real world.”
It is yet another major example of over-reach by government in our lives. This time by a Florida Republican congressman. Have the riots in France for a similar carbon tax not shown what could eventually happen here in this country by pushing this warmist hysteria agenda?
Frank Mazur
Punta Gorda
