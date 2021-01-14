Editor:

I was a volunteer at the Harold Avenue vaccination site, and I can tell you that the site could have serviced double the number of vaccinations that were administered, possibly more.

Numerous people administering the shots commented that they are giving out only what they receive. So my thought on the matter is that Mr. Trump’s “Warp Speed” is a complete hoax. I suspect his plan is another figment of the man’s imagination.

John Puzine

Port Charlotte


