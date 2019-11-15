Editor:
On Nov. 7, Elizabeth Warren made the following statement: “Black trans and cis women, gender-nonconforming and non-binary people are the backbone of our Democracy.”
I was immediately brought back to an incident that took place in the Republic of Vietnam during the Tet Offensive of 1968. We were pinned down by superior NVA forces when our commanding officer, Capt. Straight, made the following plea to the troops: “Come on you cis gender-non-conforming and non-binary people, do you want to live forever?” That question invigorated the troops and spurred us on to victory.
That rallying cry quickly spread amongst America's Armed Forces and that's how I and a handful of LBGQTUVWXYZs won the Vietnam War with the assistance of the U.S. Congress of course and made me what I am today. Confused.
Art Cronk
Port Charlotte
