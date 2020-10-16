Editor:
I received a flyer in the mail today from Dale Ritchhart promoting his candidacy for sheriff of Charlotte County. A couple of things struck me as odd. Firstly, his platform is pretty much the same as our current sheriff, Bill Prummell. Secondly, the accusation of nepotism is totally without merit since anyone remotely related to the sheriff's family was already employed by CCSO when he became sheriff.
Thirdly, he (Ritchhart) apparently had 27.5 years with serving in CCSO in varying capacities, much like your current sheriff (24 years).
It strikes me as odd that given that many years of service with CCSO he doesn't know that anyone related to the sheriff has remained at the same rank they were at when he became sheriff and will not have upward mobility as long as he is sheriff. Was that just an honest error? I think not.
Ruth Vital-Hebert
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.