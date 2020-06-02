Editor:
So let me get this straight. Someone at the Gulf Coast Partnership, the lead agency for the Continuum of Care which is composed of social service agencies throughout Charlotte County, with the goal of serving low-income, homeless individuals, families and veterans, decided that a good use of funds was to pay a TV actor $350 to deliver a 30 second sincere message of support to cheer up COAD workers? Have I got that right?
Now granted Ice-T is a good actor and rapper and generously spoke for one minute and 30 seconds extending his sincere support. However, in this day when a lot of people are living hand to mouth, who thought that giving a multi-millionaire actor $350 was a good use of funds? Surely there is a family that that money would have cheered up, or even a very deserving worker who’d have been sincerely cheered up to receive, oh I don’t know, maybe a $350 gift certificate? Just askin’.
Pinny Brakeley Bugaeff
Englewood
