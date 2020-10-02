Editor:
Remember when President Obama refered to service men and women as losers and suckers.
Remember when he cheated on his first wife with the woman who would be his second wife.
Remember when he cheated on his second wife with the woman who would be his third wife.
Remember when he said the virus was a hoax and would disappear quickly.
Remember when he paid a porn actress $130,000 hush money to remain quiet about their affair.
Remember when he mocked a disabled reporter thereby mocking everyone with cerebral palsy and or another disability.
Remember when he met in private with Vladimir Putin and never revealed what they talked about.
Remember when he said Putin is a great leader.
Remember when he said he and Kim Jung Un were in love.
Remember when he said in 2016 that if a seat on the Supreme Court opened in the last year of a president's term that the president should not be allowed to fill it.
Remember when he said he takes no responsibility for 200,000 people dead from Covid 19.
Oh, sorry that wasn't President Obama, that is all attributed to the current man child occupying the White House.
Jean A. Del Bonis
Rotonda West
