Editor:
A chilling prophecy from Nostradamus:
"A plague shall fall upon the world. After, a feeble man shall rule the Western World with a jezebel. The people will be damaged and subjugated by a fool ruler. The great eagle shall suffer and fall."
Sounds like our times!
Annette Massey
Port Charlotte
